Grace Zumwinkle of Breck named Ms. Hockey

Grace Zumwinkle of Breck added to her award-winning season by capturing Ms. Hockey honors during Sunday’s banquet at the St. Paul RiverCentre.

Zumwinkle, who has committed to the Gophers, headlined a group of finalists chosen by Let’s Play Hockey magazine. The others were Grace Bowlby of Edina, Emily Brown of Blaine, Naomi Rogge of Eden Prairie and Taylor Wente of Maple Grove.

Last week Zumwinkle was named Star Tribune Metro Player of the Year.

Breanna Blesi of Maple Grove won Senior Goalie of the Year honors by Let’s Play Hockey.

Winners are chosen based on consultations with Division I and III women’s college coaches from Minnesota, North Dakota and Wisconsin, and a panel of high school coaches.