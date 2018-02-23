After trailing early, Warroad roars past Alexandria

Alexandria's Kaci Trosvig (25) looked dejected as Warroad players celebrated their fifth goal, scored by Geno Hendrickson, in the second period. Photo: Glen Stubbe * glen.stubbe@startribune.com
In a 1-1 game early in the second period, Warroad had a full two-minute 5-on-3 advantage. The Warriors didn’t capitalize.
Coach David Marvin said he thought it might lead to a letdown for his team.
“I really thought there was a big opportunity for the other team to have momentum,” Marvin said.
Instead, they took a 2-1 lead one minute, 44 seconds later on the first of freshman Geno Hendrickson’s two goals in the game. Six unanswered goals followed for the top-seeded Warriors in a 7-1 victory over No. 4 seed Alexandria in the Class 1A semifinal on Friday at Xcel Energy Center.
Top-seeded Warroad got two-goal games from a trio of players to put the Warriors in position to win a state championship for the first time since 2011.
The Warriors (24-3-2) defeated No. 4 seed Alexandria 7-1 on Friday at Xcel Energy Center. Hannah Corneliusen, Genevieve Hendrickson and Kaitlyn Kotlowski each scored twice in the game.
Alexandria struck first with a goal from freshman Anna Doherty seven minutes, 11 seconds into the game on their third shot on goal. The Warriors have allowed just two goals in their past eight games. Warroad junior goaltender Quinn Kuntz made 12 saves.
The Warriors tied the game in the first before scoring three in the second to take the lead. They added three more in the third.
The Cardinals (21-8-0), last year’s consolation winner, will look for a third-place finish. They haven’t finished better than fourth in their eighth trip to the state tournament since 2010.
