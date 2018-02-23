After trailing early, Warroad roars past Alexandria

In a 1-1 game early in the second period, Warroad had a full two-minute 5-on-3 advantage. The Warriors didn’t capitalize.

Coach David Marvin said he thought it might lead to a letdown for his team.

“I really thought there was a big opportunity for the other team to have momentum,” Marvin said.

Instead, they took a 2-1 lead one minute, 44 seconds later on the first of freshman Geno Hendrickson’s two goals in the game. Six unanswered goals followed for the top-seeded Warriors in a 7-1 victory over No. 4 seed Alexandria in the Class 1A semifinal on Friday at Xcel Energy Center.