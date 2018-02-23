Hughes tallies four goals as Centennial reaches first 2A title game

“I didn’t doubt them at all but I didn’t know they would put so many goals up,” Centennial coach Kristi King said. “It was fun to see.”

Hughes tallied a first-period hat trick, the second and third goals set up by Linser. On the second goal, Hughes passed to Linser along the boards, got the puck back in the high slot and whistled the puck home.

She completed the hat trick from almost the same spot on the ice, again from a Linser feed.

“We got the puck in the right spots and we knew what to do,” said Linser, who scored a power-play goal just one minute into the second period for a 4-0 lead.

Stellar special teams play continued as the Cougars killed a 5-on-3 Eagan power play in the second period.

McNasty had one more highlight to offer. Midway through the third period, Hughes raced to the net, flashed stick skills befitting her moniker and scored.

“That was sick,” Linser said.