Hughes tallies four goals as Centennial reaches first 2A title game

By DAVID LA VAQUE, Star Tribune, 02/23/18, 8:15PM CST

Ms. Hockey finalist Gabbie Hughes notched a hat trick in the first period in the Cougars' 6-1 victory over Eagan.


Centennial's Gabbie Hughes (7) had a four-goal game to help lead her team to a 6-1 victory over Eagan in the Class 2A semifinals Friday at Xcel Energy Center. Photo: DAVID JOLES • david.joles@startribune.com

Centennial’s Filthy and McNasty came to play.

The Cougars’ Ms. Hockey finalists, Anneke Linser and Gabbie Hughes, powered their team’s 6-1 state tournament semifinal victory against Eagan on Friday at Xcel Energy Center.

Filthy (Linser) tallied a goal and assisted on three of four goals by McNasty (Hughes). The nicknames, bestowed by goalie coach David Cole, are hockey lingo for players with great skill, deft hands and proficiency for scoring in bunches.

That’s Linser and Hughes, the top-scoring tandem (155 points) in Class 2A.


Photo gallery: Class 2A semifinals

“I didn’t doubt them at all but I didn’t know they would put so many goals up,” Centennial coach Kristi King said. “It was fun to see.”

Hughes tallied a first-period hat trick, the second and third goals set up by Linser. On the second goal, Hughes passed to Linser along the boards, got the puck back in the high slot and whistled the puck home.

She completed the hat trick from almost the same spot on the ice, again from a Linser feed.

“We got the puck in the right spots and we knew what to do,” said Linser, who scored a power-play goal just one minute into the second period for a 4-0 lead.

Stellar special teams play continued as the Cougars killed a 5-on-3 Eagan power play in the second period.

McNasty had one more highlight to offer. Midway through the third period, Hughes raced to the net, flashed stick skills befitting her moniker and scored.

“That was sick,” Linser said.

First report

