Hughes tallies four goals as Centennial reaches first 2A title game

Centennial’s Filthy and McNasty came to play.
The Cougars’ Ms. Hockey finalists, Anneke Linser and Gabbie Hughes, powered their team’s 6-1 state tournament semifinal victory against Eagan on Friday at Xcel Energy Center.
Filthy (Linser) tallied a goal and assisted on three of four goals by McNasty (Hughes). The nicknames, bestowed by goalie coach David Cole, are hockey lingo for players with great skill, deft hands and proficiency for scoring in bunches.
That’s Linser and Hughes, the top-scoring tandem (155 points) in Class 2A.
The No. 2 seed Cougars (25-3-1) got four goals from Ms. Hockey finalist Gabbie Hughes, who also was the Star Tribune's Metro Player of the Year.
Centennial advances to play in the program’s first state title game. The Cougars will face the winner of the second semifinal Friday between No. 1 seed Edina of No. 5 Eden Prairie.
Hughes tallied a first period hat trick.
Centennial defeated Eagan 5-4 on Nov. 25.
