Third-period goals lift Edina to 4-2 victory over Eden Prairie

Eden Prairie goalie Alexa Dobchuk jostles with Edina's Emily Oden (16) during the first period. Photo: David Joles * david.joles@startribune.com
Edina’s shots on goal weren’t fooling Eden Prairie's exceptional goalie Alexa Dobchuk.
But the Hornets found good fortune with deflected pucks that even Dobchuk was powerless to stop.
Defending state champion Edina defeated Eden Prairie 4-2 on Friday in the Class 2A semifinals. The No. 1 seed Hornets advance to face No. 2 seed Centennial in the championship game at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Edina outshot Eden Prairie 47-15 but Dobchuk kept her team close.
Edina opened the scoring with a goal by Olivia Swaim in the first period but Eden Prairie tied the game on a goal by Crystalyn Hengler with 14 seconds left in the period.
The game remained tied 1-1 through the second period. The Hornets took the lead when Brooke Tucker scored 2 minutes, 20 seconds into the third period. Teammate Aliyah Lance scored again at the 8:07 mark.
Eden Prairie made it a one-goal game just 10 seconds later on a goal by Ava Wagner.
The Eagles pulled goaltender Alexa Dobchuk and pressed for the tying goal in the final seconds. But the Hornets’ CC Bowlby scored an empty-net goal to clinch the outcome.
Dobchuk had 43 saves to keep Eden Prairie in the game.
