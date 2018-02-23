Quantcast
skip navigation

Third-period goals lift Edina to 4-2 victory over Eden Prairie

By DAVID LA VAQUE, Star Tribune, 02/23/18, 10:45PM CST

Share

The defending champion Hornets broke a 1-1 tie after two periods to advance to the Class 2A title game.


Eden Prairie goalie Alexa Dobchuk jostles with Edina's Emily Oden (16) during the first period. Photo: David Joles * david.joles@startribune.com

Edina’s shots on goal weren’t fooling Eden Prairie's exceptional goalie Alexa Dobchuk.

But the Hornets found good fortune with deflected pucks that even Dobchuk was powerless to stop.

Defending state champion Edina defeated Eden Prairie 4-2 on Friday in the Class 2A semifinals. The No. 1 seed Hornets advance to face No. 2 seed Centennial in the championship game at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Edina outshot Eden Prairie 47-15 but Dobchuk kept her team close.


Photo gallery: Class 2A semifinals

“I was definitely expecting a high number of shots,” said Dobchuk, a finalist for Senior Goalie of the Year. “To be honest, that is the best type of game for me.”

Eden Prairie coach Jaime Grossman said of Dobchuk, “We’ve seen that from her in every practice and every game for five years.”

A first period tip-in by Olivia Swaim and a third-period shot by Brooke Tucker that hit an Eden Prairie defender gave Edina (27-2-1) its first two goals and 2-1 lead early in the third period.

Edina’s Aliyah Lance slipped a backhand shot under Dobchuk for a 3-1 advantage midway through the third period. No. 5 seed Eden Prairie (19-10-1) cut the deficit to 3-2 just 10 seconds later on a rebound goal from Ava Wagner.

“They are a team that won’t go away,” Lance said. “They are going to fight and they have a great goalie that’s hard to beat.”

Edina owned the game’s waning moments, clinching the game with an empty-net goal by CC Bowlby.

The game was the teams’ third consecutive state tournament semifinal meeting. Eden Prairie won the  2016 game en route to a state championship.

First report

Edina will get a chance to defend its Class 2A state championship in the title game on Saturday.

The top-seeded Hornets defeated Eden Prairie 4-2 on Friday at Xcel Energy Center on the strength of two third-period goals to break a 1-1 tie.

Edina opened the scoring with a goal by Olivia Swaim in the first period but Eden Prairie tied the game on a goal by Crystalyn Hengler with 14 seconds left in the period.

The game remained tied 1-1 through the second period. The Hornets took the lead when Brooke Tucker scored 2 minutes, 20 seconds into the third period. Teammate Aliyah Lance scored again at the 8:07 mark.

Eden Prairie made it a one-goal game just 10 seconds later on a goal by Ava Wagner.

The Eagles pulled goaltender Alexa Dobchuk and pressed for the tying goal in the final seconds. But the Hornets’ CC Bowlby scored an empty-net goal to clinch the outcome.

Dobchuk had 43 saves to keep Eden Prairie in the game. 

The Hornets advance to face No. 2 seed Centennial in the championship game at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Check back later for more on the game.

Girls Hockey Hub Headlines

View All

Tag(s): Home  Eden Prairie  Edina  Class AA 

Share