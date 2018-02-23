Third-period goals lift Edina to 4-2 victory over Eden Prairie

“I was definitely expecting a high number of shots,” said Dobchuk, a finalist for Senior Goalie of the Year. “To be honest, that is the best type of game for me.”

Eden Prairie coach Jaime Grossman said of Dobchuk, “We’ve seen that from her in every practice and every game for five years.”

A first period tip-in by Olivia Swaim and a third-period shot by Brooke Tucker that hit an Eden Prairie defender gave Edina (27-2-1) its first two goals and 2-1 lead early in the third period.

Edina’s Aliyah Lance slipped a backhand shot under Dobchuk for a 3-1 advantage midway through the third period. No. 5 seed Eden Prairie (19-10-1) cut the deficit to 3-2 just 10 seconds later on a rebound goal from Ava Wagner.

“They are a team that won’t go away,” Lance said. “They are going to fight and they have a great goalie that’s hard to beat.”

Edina owned the game’s waning moments, clinching the game with an empty-net goal by CC Bowlby.

The game was the teams’ third consecutive state tournament semifinal meeting. Eden Prairie won the 2016 game en route to a state championship.