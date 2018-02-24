Breck scores 8 seconds into OT to win 1A title

Talk about a swing in momentum.

Breck took a 1-0 lead into the third period in the Class 1A championship game Saturday at Xcel Energy Center, then saw top-seeded Warroad tie the game 2-2 with a goal with just 27 seconds left in the period.

But eight seconds into overtime, Mustangs freshman Sadie Lindsay scored to give Breck a 3-2 overtime victory.

“It ended a little quicker than I thought,” Warroad coach David Marvin said. “You can’t play one period and win a championship.”

Breck’s Olivia Mobley scored the first two goals for the Mustangs (19-10-1), including the go-ahead goal with two minutes, 30 seconds left in the third.

The victory gave Breck its first state title since 2012. The Mustangs finished as a runner-up in 2008 and to Warroad in 2010.

Seventh-grader Uma Corniea (10-5-1) made 25 saves for Breck. Warroad’s first goal in the third period ended her shutout streak of 182:46, spanning four games including the state semifinal.

For the Warriors (24-4-2), it was their fourth runner-up finish in nine state tournament trips since 2006. They won back-to-back Class 1A titles in 2010 (defeating Breck 3-1) and 2011.

The teams skated to a scoreless first period, with the Mustangs outshooting the Warriors 14-8.

Mobley put her team on the board two minutes, 16 seconds into the second period for a 1-0 lead. She battled behind the net to get the puck out from along the boards, then promptly went right out front and fired a shot past the goaltender top-shelf on the blocker side.

The Warriors tied the game 1-1 with 7:21 to go in the third period just five seconds into a power play. Junior defenseman Kaitlyn Kotlowski got the puck at the point off an offensive-zone faceoff and sent a slapshot toward the net through traffic. The puck hit the back of the net on the blocker side.

The Mustangs thought they had their second goal with two minutes, 46 seconds to play off a two-on-one chance with Mobley feeding the puck to Lindsay. The goal was overturned upon review. The net had come off the pegs as players crashed the net on the play.

The momentum swung to the Warriors as their bench erupted with the no-goal call.

Their excitement didn’t last long. Mobley scored just 14 seconds later off a rebound to put her team ahead 2-1.

But Warroad didn’t let up. Marvin pulled the goalie with 1:40 left in the period. Then with 58.7 on the clock, Breck took a penalty, giving the Warriors a 6-on-4 advantage.

Kotlowski took a point shot that sailed wide off the end boards and bounced back out to sophomore Marlie Johnston who jammed the puck home to tie the game at 2-2 with exactly 27 seconds left in the third.