MN Girls’ Hockey Hub
Class 2A championship: Centennial vs. Edina, 7 p.m.
DAVID LA VAQUE, Star Tribune
02/24/18, 7:00AM CST
7 p.m., Xcel Energy Center
Girls Hockey Hub Headlines
Breck scores 8 seconds into OT to win 1A title
By HEATHER RULE, Special to the Star Tribune
02/24/2018, 6:45pm CST
After Warroad tied the game late, freshman Sadie Lindsay scored the game-winner to give the Mustangs the championship.
Friday notebook: Not so fast -- Centennial's Gabbie Hughes says she really didn't get four goals
By STAFF REPORTS
02/23/2018, 10:45pm CST
Replays from the Class 2A semifinal seemed to show teammate Emily Nadeau backhand the rebound of a Hughes shot.
Third-period goals lift Edina to 4-2 victory over Eden Prairie
By DAVID LA VAQUE, Star Tribune
02/23/2018, 10:45pm CST
The defending champion Hornets broke a 1-1 tie after two periods to advance to the Class 2A title game.
Hughes tallies four goals as Centennial reaches first 2A title game
By DAVID LA VAQUE, Star Tribune
02/23/2018, 8:15pm CST
Ms. Hockey finalist Gabbie Hughes notched a hat trick in the first period in the Cougars' 6-1 victory over Eagan.
After trailing early, Warroad roars past Alexandria
By HEATHER RULE, Special to the Star Tribune
02/23/2018, 3:45pm CST
The Warriors scored seven unanswered goals after falling behind 1-0 in the first period. They now will play for the Class 1A championship.
Content Search