Class A
Blake
St. Paul United
Warroad
Mound Westonka
Northfield
Hibbing/Chisholm
Mankato East
Alexandria
Class 1A Bracket
Class 1A news
Class 1A quarterfinals: Mankato East vs. St. Paul United, 11 a.m.
02/22/2017, 6:00am CST
By Heather Rule, special to the Star Tribune
11 a.m., Xcel Energy Center
Class 1A quarterfinals: Hibbing/Chisholm vs. Warroad, 1 p.m.
02/22/2017, 6:00am CST
By Heather Rule, special to the Star Tribune
1 p.m., Xcel Energy Center
Longtime summer teammates reach girls' hockey state tournament
02/21/2017, 10:02pm CST
By David La Vaque, Star Tribune
Eight summer teammates representing four prep teams have been rewarded with girls' hockey tournament berths
2
Girls' hockey state tournament: Five things to know
02/21/2017, 9:57pm CST
, By Star Tribune
A look at key story lines heading into this week's games.
Read More
Class of '99: The 17 longtime teammates, including eight in the state tournament
02/21/2017, 9:53pm CST
, By Star Tribune
Eight players taking part in the girls’ hockey state tournament trace their roots to playing for years on the same summer team.
Read More
2017 girls' hockey state tournament schedule
02/21/2017, 8:21pm CST
, By Star Tribune
Class 1A action gets underway Wednesday morning with Class 2A on Thursday at Xcel Energy Center.
Read More
