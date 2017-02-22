skip navigation

Class A

State Tournament 2016-2017
2016-2017 x State Tournament Section Playoffs

    Class 1A Bracket

    Class 1A news

    Class 1A quarterfinals: Mankato East vs. St. Paul United, 11 a.m.

    02/22/2017, 6:00am CST
    By Heather Rule, special to the Star Tribune

    11 a.m., Xcel Energy Center

    Class 1A quarterfinals: Hibbing/Chisholm vs. Warroad, 1 p.m.

    02/22/2017, 6:00am CST
    By Heather Rule, special to the Star Tribune

    1 p.m., Xcel Energy Center

    Longtime summer teammates reach girls' hockey state tournament

    02/21/2017, 10:02pm CST
    By David La Vaque, Star Tribune

    Eight summer teammates representing four prep teams have been rewarded with girls' hockey tournament berths

    2

