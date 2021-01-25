From Snapchat to starting goalie, Lakeville North hockey novice earns more than game puck

Given her last name, Nora Wall seemed born to play goaltender. But the Lakeville North senior is making her hockey debut this season, an unusually late start that has earned her untold respect and so far, one game puck.

In the Panthers’ season opener Jan. 15, Wall and her teammates edged Apple Valley 6-5 in overtime. Wall stopped 12 of 17 shots despite nerves that turned her legs to boiled spaghetti.

Afterward coach Buck Kochevar presented Wall the game puck, a little token for a player he assumed would become the backup once a veteran goaltender arrived. That veteran player has since decided not to come back, however, thrusting Wall from novice part-timer to permanent starter.

Until recent months, Wall knew skating as a casual outdoor winter activity. Now the Panthers’ fortunes in net this season rest on a former soccer and tennis player living a dream.

“I always wanted to play hockey my whole life. Plus, I’m a busybody, I need to be doing something,” said Wall, who responded when her best friend, Panthers co-captain Katie Doll, posted on Snapchat that the hockey team needed anyone interested in playing goalie.

Wall confirmed her desire not long before October captain’s practices started.

Doll and co-captain Chloe McKinney found old goalie pads and a chest protector in the Ames Arena storage room. But the helmet, stick and skates were for regular skaters. Fitting of her hand-me-down gear, Wall said she stepped on the ice for the first captain’s practice “and fell right on my butt.”