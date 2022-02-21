Meet the 2021-22 Star Tribune All-Metro team

Uma Corniea

Edina, goaltender, junior

College plan: Princeton

Statistically stunning. 21-2 record. Less than one goal allowed per game. Saves 96% of shots faced.

Claire Enright

Lakeville South, forward, senior

College commitment: Wisconsin

Pumped 54 goals into the Cougars’ offense this season. Threat to score on every shift.

Ellah Hause

Hill-Murray, defense, junior

College commitment: St. Thomas

Heart and soul of a Pioneers team that fell in double overtime of the Section 4 final.

Maddie Kaiser

Holy Family, forward, senior

College commitment: Gophers

Fire coach Randy Koeppl called Kaiser the state’s fiercest competitor. Scored 37 goals.

Lilie Ramirez

School: South St. Paul

Position: defense

Class: senior

College commitment: Minnesota State Mankato

Packers coach Dave Palmquist calls Ramirez, the team leader in goals (15) and assists (27), “our Phil Housley.”

Iyla Ryskamp

Orono, forward, senior

College commitment: Sacred Heart

Fueled the Spartans’ Class 1A state tournament run with 42 goals and 41 assists.