Meet the 2021-22 Star Tribune All-Metro team

The Star Tribune All-Metro first team, from left: Grace Sadura of Minnetonka, Emma Peschel of Benilde-St. Margaret’s, Hailey Hansen of Blaine, Vivian Jungels of Edina, Whitney Tuttle of Rosemount and Ella Boerger of Andover.
Photo: Jerry Holt, Star Tribune
Venue: backyard rink, Circle Pines
Uma Corniea
Edina, goaltender, junior
College plan: Princeton
Statistically stunning. 21-2 record. Less than one goal allowed per game. Saves 96% of shots faced.
Claire Enright
Lakeville South, forward, senior
College commitment: Wisconsin
Pumped 54 goals into the Cougars’ offense this season. Threat to score on every shift.
Ellah Hause
Hill-Murray, defense, junior
College commitment: St. Thomas
Heart and soul of a Pioneers team that fell in double overtime of the Section 4 final.
Maddie Kaiser
Holy Family, forward, senior
College commitment: Gophers
Fire coach Randy Koeppl called Kaiser the state’s fiercest competitor. Scored 37 goals.
Lilie Ramirez
School: South St. Paul
Position: defense
Class: senior
College commitment: Minnesota State Mankato
Packers coach Dave Palmquist calls Ramirez, the team leader in goals (15) and assists (27), “our Phil Housley.”
Iyla Ryskamp
Orono, forward, senior
College commitment: Sacred Heart
Fueled the Spartans’ Class 1A state tournament run with 42 goals and 41 assists.
Forwards
Dani Burgen, senior, Chisago Lakes
Zoie Dundon, senior, Burnsville
Isa Goettl, junior, Andover
Sloane Matthews, senior, Wayzata
Makayla Moran, freshman, Apple Valley
Defense
Chloe Finnerty, senior, North Wright County
Nora Stepan, senior, Eastview
Goaltenders
Annika Lavender, senior, Wayzata
Courtney Stagman, junior, Andover
The Star Tribune’s All-Metro teams and Metro Player of the Year were chosen based on nominations from metro-area coaches, conversations with a panel of coaches and staff observations.
