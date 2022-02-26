Warroad states its case pointedly, runs away with Class 1A girls’ hockey state title

Finally. On its seventh consecutive trip to the state tournament, already with a pair of runner-up finishes, Warroad celebrated a Class 1A girls’ hockey state title on Saturday.

Warroad’s Madison Lavergne and her teammates were “so pumped” to head back to the championship game for the first time since 2019.

“I know this is our year,” Lavergne said after Friday’s semifinal victory. “We’re ready.”

Were they ever.

Top-seeded Warroad scored four second-period goals on the way to a 6-1 victory over defending state champion Proctor/Hermantown in the all-northern Minnesota final at Xcel Energy Center.

Down 1-0 less than three minutes into the game, Warroad was down on the scoreboard at the first intermission. But the Warriors fought back in the second, tying the game at the 3:02 mark on Talya Hendrickson’s 35th goal of the season. Lavergne scored the go-ahead goal a couple of minutes later for the 2-1 advantage. Then Warroad finished off the middle period with a pair of power-play goals from Kate Johnson, giving her 48 on the season.

Lavergne added her second goal of the game 40 seconds into the third period to extend the lead. Lila Lanctot scored her fifth of the tournament with 11:09 to play for a 6-1 lead.

Warroad junior Abby Chamernick assisted on three of the second-period goals. Warroad went 2-for-2 on the power play. It outscored opponents 18-1 in its three state tournament games.

The Warriors (26-3-1) finish with their third state title in 13 tournament trips. They went undefeated against Class 1A opponents this season.

Junior Nya Sieger scored for third seed Proctor/Hermantown (21-8-1) in the first period, her 21st of the season. But the Mirage fell to 0-5 this season when allowing three or more goals.