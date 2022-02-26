Quantcast
Andover pounces in the final two minutes, becomes an undefeated state champion

By DAVID LA VAQUE, Star Tribune, 02/26/22, 7:45PM CST

The Huskies scored with 1:40 left, defeating Minnetonka and winning their second title in three years.


Minnetonka forward Ruby Rauk enjoyed a moment after scoring in the first period Saturday. Photos by ALEX KORMANN, Star Tribune

Andover is the Class 2A girls' hockey state champion once again.

Senior Sara Kaiser scored with 1 minute, 40 seconds left in regulation to give the Huskies a 5-4 victory over third seed Minnetonka on Saturday at Xcel Energy Center.

In a back-and-forth game, Andover tied it at 4-4 at the 3:03 mark of the third period on a goal from Madison Brown. Ava Lindsay scored two goals and had two assists for Minnetonka.

The game featured four power-play goals, two for each team. 

Andover finishes its season with a 30-0 record and its second Class 2A state title in three years.

