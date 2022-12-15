Emilie Anderson scores twice to lead Holy Angels past Orono

Academy of Holy Angels Junior Emilie Anderson (7) races past Orono's Este Ryskamp (24) towards the Spartans goal. Anderson went on to score both goals for Academy of Holy Angels leading them to their 2-1 victory. Photo by Aiyanna Taylor, SportsEngine
With about two-and-a-half minutes to play in regulation, Holy Angels holding a 2-1 lead, and Orono determined to tie the game with offensive-zone pressure, a Spartans player wound up for a blast of a shot in the high slot.
Stars sophomore defenseman Harper Poehling was in front for the loud block. One of those that sounds like it stings.
“It did a little, but it was worth it,” said Poehling, who blocked other shots on the night, too. “Yeah, I took one to the ankle. It’s just what you’ve got to do.”
Blocking shots and playing tight defense helped Holy Angels, ranked No. 3 in the Class 1A coaches’ poll, defeat No. 4-1A Orono 2-1 on Thursday night at Richfield Ice Arena.
The game was as advertised if you look at rankings, overall records, and the fact that each team came in averaging four goals a game while allowing fewer than two. Holy Angels (8-1-0) and Orono (6-2-2) found themselves entangled in a defensive battle for 51 minutes in a matchup between Class 1A, Section 5 and Metro West Conference rivals.
Zoe Lopez (10) guards her fellow Spartan teammate, Mae Grandy (4). Photo by Aiyanna Taylor, SportsEngine
With bodies in front of the net and a scramble to find the puck, Holy Angels junior Emilie Anderson found the puck on her stick and quickly scored for the 1-0 lead. Anderson made it 2-0 early in the third period before Orono got a power-play goal to cut the deficit back to one.
Junior Eva Bentley made 26 saves for the Stars, while senior Celia Dahl stopped 12 shots for Orono.
In the head-to-head series, the Stars (8-1-0) snap a three-game losing skid to the Spartans (6-2-2) after losing to them three times last season including in the Class 1A, Section 5 championship game.
Academy of Holy Angels defense Izzy Hedrix (6) steals the puck from beneath Orono's Zoe Lopez (10). Photo by Aiyanna Taylor, SportsEngine
