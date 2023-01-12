Apple Valley breaks a third-period tie over Prior Lake

Apple Valleys Avery Ryan (16) gets the puck past Prior Lakes Olivia Hansen (1) to help lead the Eagles to victory. Photo by Dan Beise SportsEngine
Marie Moran (15) celebrates with teammate Taylor Cozy (33) after her go-ahead goal. Photo by Dan Beise, SportsEngine
A three-goal third period propelled Apple Valley to a 6-3 home win vs. Prior Lake in a South Suburban Conference game Thursday.
The game was tied 3-3 with 4:44 left in the third period when Marie Moran scored on the power play to give Apple Valley (11-4-0, 7-4-0) its game-winning goal. Moran and her sister, Makayla Moran, tallied points in five of the six goals by Eagles in the conference win. Marie added two assists to her two goals, while Makayla scored one goal with three assists.
Avery Ryan, Faith Dougan, and Mazy Ryan each also recorded a goal.
Lula Swanson led Prior Lake (9-7-1, 4-6-1) with two goals in the loss, with teammate Brooke Holmes also scoring once.
The Lakers Courtney Rook (17) makes a move taking the puck past the neutral zone. Photo by Dan Beise, SportsEngine
