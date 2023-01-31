Hill-Murray defeats Holy Angels for fourth shutout victory in last five games

A consistent night for the Hill-Murray offense was the difference in a 4-0 win against Academy of Holy Angels in a matchup of highly-ranked teams.
Tuesday's game in Richfield featured two teams ranked No. 2 in the Let’s Play Hockey coaches’ polls—the Stars in Class 1A and Pioneers in 2A. Hill-Murray's offense stood out, as they scored at least one goal in each period Tuesday and outshot the Stars (19-4-1, 10-1-0) by 19.
Take one glance at the schedule, however, and you might notice the offense has not been the only driving force in many of Hill-Murray's wins. The Pioneers (19-2-1, 4-0-0) have allowed less than one goal per game on average this season. Tuesday’s shutout by goaltender Grace Zhan, who made 19 saves, was her eighth of the year.
Chloe Boreen and the Hill-Murray offense broke through in a 4-0 win at Academy of Holy Angels at Richfield Ice Arena Tuesday.
Boreen scored two of the Pioneers’ four goals in a game where the offense recorded at least one goal in each period. Sophie Olson and Jessica Dochniak also tallied goals, and Shae Stinnett recorded assists on both of Boreen’s goals.
Pioneers (19-2-1, 4-0-0) goaltender Grace Zhan stopped all 19 shots to preserve the shutout victory. Eva Bentley stopped 34 shots for Holy Angels (19-4-1, 10-1-0).
