Lakeville North defeats Northfield in Class 2A, Section 1 championship

By Mark Hvidsten, SportsEngine, 02/16/23, 9:00PM CST

Addison Bowlby led the Panthers with two goals and an assist in the win.


Lakeville North's Addison Bowlby (22) battled to get around Northfield defender Grace McCoshen (11) in the third period. Bowlby had two goals and an assist in the Panthers' 5-3 victory. Photo by Mark Hvidsten, SportsEngine

The first period wasn’t quite over but Lakeville North’s Addison Bowlby felt a wave of panic when Northfield’s Ayla Puppe scored a 5-on-3 goal to take 1-0 lead on Thursday in the Class 2A, Section 1 championship game at Owatonna’s All Seasons Arena.

“We were all nervous and anxious and I knew we had to go out and do something,” Bowlby said.

The Panthers’ junior forward delivered just 24 seconds later, when she knocked the puck off a Northfield stick and raced toward the Raiders’ goal. Her shot found the mark and tied the game at 1-1.

More importantly, it gave her team a much-needed jolt of energy and confidence. The Panthers took over in the second period, scoring three goals to lead to a 5-3 victory that sent Lakeville North to the state tournament for the first time in nine years.


Photo Gallery: Northfield vs. Lakeville North

“We needed (Bowlby’s goal),” Panthers coach Buck Kochever said. “That brought this team right back up. We came back with a great second period and then we hung on. . . . The girls worked so hard, and they persevered.”

The momentum, which had fallen decidedly in Northfield’s favor after Puppe’s power-play goal at the end of what had been a rough and mostly evenly-played first period, reversed course with Bowlby’s shorthanded score. Lakeville North emerged from the locker room for the second period with more confidence and energy than the Raiders, who were seeking a second consecutive section championship.

Northfield, powered by high-scoring forwards Puppe and Emerson Garlie, managed just three shots on goal in the second period as the Panthers took advantage of a couple of penalties and took a 4-1 lead into the third. Juniors Anna Tomas, who joined the Panthers this season along with Bowlby after Burnsville disbanded its girls hockey program, and Ashley Wagenbach scored power-play goals and Shay Swanson added an even-strength goal in the second period to give Lakeville North a commanding lead.

But Northfield, which rallied to beat top-seeded Lakeville South 5-2 after being tied at 2-2 late in the third period in a semifinal last week, made one last frantic run.

Penalties on the Panthers helped pave the way. After Garlie’s goal 11:42 into the third cut Lakeville North’s lead to 4-2, Tomas and Wagenbach were penalized just seconds apart, giving Northfield a 5-on-3 power play for the third time in the game.

Puppe scored just 18 seconds after Wagenbach’s penalty to cut the lead to 4-3.

But, as she did in the first period, Bowlby took control again. And again, taking a puck off the stick of a Northfield attacker, Bowlby found herself clear for an open-net goal with just eight seconds to play, cementing Lakeville North’s place in the 2023 Class 2A state tournament next week at Xcel Energy Center.

“We teach our girls to go stick to stick,” Kochevar said. “She's scored a few goals like that this season. As she got free and took that shot, I just said, ‘Please, Lord, please.’ I was asking pretty much everybody for help.”

Lakeville North (21-7) last won a Section 1 title and advanced to the state tournament in 2014, when it defeated Dodge County 6-1 and went on to place third at state. The next season, the Panthers fell to Lakeville South in the section championship game.

Northfield, which made its first-ever state tournament appearance last season, closed its season at 20-8.


Northfield's Emerson Garlie (13) broke free from a crowd in front of the net to celebrate a third-period goal by teammate Ayla Puppe. Garlie had the Raiders' other third-period goal in a rally that fell short. Photo by Mark Hvidsten, SportsEngine


Lakeville North's Bella Mayer (21) and Northfield's Eloise Debus (25) fought for position in front of the Raiders' net in the third period. Photo by Mark Hvidsten, SportsEngine

