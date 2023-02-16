Lakeville North defeats Northfield in Class 2A, Section 1 championship

Lakeville North's Addison Bowlby (22) battled to get around Northfield defender Grace McCoshen (11) in the third period. Bowlby had two goals and an assist in the Panthers' 5-3 victory. Photo by Mark Hvidsten, SportsEngine
The first period wasn’t quite over but Lakeville North’s Addison Bowlby felt a wave of panic when Northfield’s Ayla Puppe scored a 5-on-3 goal to take 1-0 lead on Thursday in the Class 2A, Section 1 championship game at Owatonna’s All Seasons Arena.
“We were all nervous and anxious and I knew we had to go out and do something,” Bowlby said.
The Panthers’ junior forward delivered just 24 seconds later, when she knocked the puck off a Northfield stick and raced toward the Raiders’ goal. Her shot found the mark and tied the game at 1-1.
More importantly, it gave her team a much-needed jolt of energy and confidence. The Panthers took over in the second period, scoring three goals to lead to a 5-3 victory that sent Lakeville North to the state tournament for the first time in nine years.
Northfield's Emerson Garlie (13) broke free from a crowd in front of the net to celebrate a third-period goal by teammate Ayla Puppe. Garlie had the Raiders' other third-period goal in a rally that fell short. Photo by Mark Hvidsten, SportsEngine
Lakeville North's Bella Mayer (21) and Northfield's Eloise Debus (25) fought for position in front of the Raiders' net in the third period. Photo by Mark Hvidsten, SportsEngine