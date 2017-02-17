Defense, goaltending lead Edina past Cretin-Derham Hall

Opponents know it’s not easy slowing the top-ranked Edina girls’ hockey team.

Entering the Class 2A, Section 6 championship game Friday against No. 8 Cretin-Derham Hall, the Hornets averaged 4.8 goals per game and boasted nine players with seven or more goals. Oh, and five of their eight players committed to Division I programs are forwards.

Yet defense and goaltending shined throughout a 2-0 victory that puts Edina (25-1-1) in the state tournament. Senior Anna Goldstein made just 12 saves but teammates lauded her efforts in holding Cretin-Derham Hall’s power play without a goal on three tries in the second period.

“With all those penalties, we needed her and she was amazing,” junior forward Emily Oden said.

Both teams skated and defended well throughout the first period. That left smaller margins for success. Fittingly, Oden’s goal, a blast from the high slot, evaded a Raider defender in good position. Oden scored with 39.3 seconds left and the Hornets led 1-0 at first intermission.

Oden, who has made a verbal commitment to the Gophers, scored her team-best 23rd goal this season. She took a pass from CC Bowlby and didn’t hesitate, using the defender as a screen.

“I didn’t want the goalie to get a good look at it,” Oden said.

No. 8 Cretin-Derham Hall (18-8-2) got three power-play tries in the second period but came away without a goal. Goldstein, who will play at Middlebury next season, reaffirmed her value on a team loaded with high-scoring forwards.

“We can’t win a game without her,” said junior forward Lolita Fidler, who made a verbal commitment to Penn State. “She gives us a lot of confidence.”

Raiders’ coach Brooke White-Lancette said her team, which “gave their all and kept with them speed-wise,” missed a chance to gain momentum against favored Edina.

Still, Friday’s game proved much tighter than a 5-1 Edina victory over the Raiders on Nov. 18. So when Vermont-bound Olivia Kilberg batted in the puck at 9:21 of the third period, Oden felt comfortable with the cushion.

“They say a two-goal lead is the scariest in hockey but midway through the third, we knew if they scored we still had the lead,” Oden said.