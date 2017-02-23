skip navigation
Class 2A Bracket
Class 2A News
Class 2A quarterfinals: Eastview vs. Hill-Murray, 1 p.m.
02/23/2017, 6:15am CST
By DAVID LA VAQUE, Star Tribune
1 p.m., Xcel Energy Center
Class 2A quarterfinals: Roseau vs. Blaine, 11 a.m.
02/23/2017, 6:15am CST
By DAVID LA VAQUE, Star Tribune
11 a.m., Xcel Energy Center
Longtime summer teammates reach girls' hockey state tournament
02/21/2017, 10:02pm CST
By David La Vaque, Star Tribune
Eight summer teammates representing four prep teams have been rewarded with girls' hockey tournament berths
8
Girls' hockey state tournament: Five things to know
02/21/2017, 9:57pm CST
, By Star Tribune
A look at key story lines heading into this week's games.
Class of '99: The longtime teammates, including eight in the state tournament
02/21/2017, 9:53pm CST
, By Star Tribune
Eight players taking part in the girls’ hockey state tournament trace their roots to playing for years on the same summer team.
2017 girls' hockey state tournament schedule
02/21/2017, 8:21pm CST
, By Star Tribune
Class 1A action gets underway Wednesday morning with Class 2A on Thursday at Xcel Energy Center.
Player of the Week candidates for Feb. 13-18
02/21/2017, 10:30am CST
, By Kassondra Burtis, SportsEngine
Click here to vote in the poll. Voting ends Saturday at noon.
Meet the 2017 Star Tribune girls' hockey All-Metro first team
02/20/2017, 6:15pm CST
, By David La Vaque, Star Tribune
Click to see who made the second and third teams.
Breck's Grace Zumwinkle is the Metro Player of the Year in girls' hockey
02/20/2017, 6:15pm CST
, By David La Vaque, Star Tribune
A strong work ethic -- and an 80 mile-per-hour slapshot -- guided the future Gopher to a standout varsity career.
Live Streams - Week of February 20
02/20/2017, 12:30pm CST
, By Megan Counihan, SportsEngine
Click here to see which games are live streamed across the state this week.
Edina is top seed in 2A girls' hockey state tournament
02/18/2017, 12:00pm CST
, By Star Tribune
In Class 1A, defending champion Blake drew the No. 1 seed. The tournament begins Wednesday at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
